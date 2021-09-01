ETSU men’s basketball announces showdown with UNC-Asheville

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team announced on Tuesday that the Buccaneers will hit the road to take on UNC-Asheville on December 18.
This is the first meeting between the two programs since 2015, but ETSU leads the all-time series 15-7.
The Bulldogs are coached by Mike Morrell, who’s originally from Elizabethton and stared for the Milligan basketball and golf programs. He was a three-year starter for the Buffaloes basketball team along with being a 1,000 point scorer. Morrell also led Milligan golf to the conference championship in 2003.