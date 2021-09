ETSU men’s basketball announces showdown with UNC-Asheville

Last meeting came in 2015 with a 20-point loss to the Bulldogs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team announced on Tuesday that the Buccaneers will hit the road to take on UNC-Asheville on December 18.

This is the first meeting between the two programs since 2015, but ETSU leads the all-time series 15-7.

๐—š๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ฒ ๐—”๐—ป๐—ป๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜



๐Ÿ†š UNC Asheville

๐Ÿ“ Dec. 18

๐ŸŸ๏ธ Kimmel Arena (Asheville, N.C.)



The Bulldogs are coached by Mike Morrell, who’s originally from Elizabethton and stared for the Milligan basketball and golf programs. He was a three-year starter for the Buffaloes basketball team along with being a 1,000 point scorer. Morrell also led Milligan golf to the conference championship in 2003.