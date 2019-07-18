ETSU Men’s Basketball adds Southeast Missouri State transfer Ledarrius Brewer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (July 17, 2019) – East Tennessee State University men’s basketball head coach Steve Forbes announced on Wednesday that 6-foot-5 guard Ledarrius Brewer (Meridian, Miss.) has transferred to ETSU from Southeast Missouri State. Due to NCAA transfer rules, Brewer will have to sit out the 2019-2020 season and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

“Ledarrius was one of the most talented players in the OVC the past two years,” said Forbes. “His length and athleticism gives him the ability to score at the rim and at the three-point line. We’ve had some very good players transfer and sit out during our time at ETSU, and we expect Ledarrius to make an immediate impact when he becomes eligible next year. We are excited to have him in our program.”

In two seasons at SEMO, Brewer averaged 13.6 points and 4.2 rebounds in 59 games (49 starts). The Meridian, Miss. native scored in double figures 44 times, including a career-high 34 points on 11-of-18 shooting (7-of-10 from three) against Eastern Illinois on Feb. 15, 2018. Overall, Brewer scored 805 points and registered 118 made three-pointers for the Redhawks. Brewer also shot 40 percent from the field (277-689), 34 percent from beyond the arc (118-351) and 74 percent at the free throw line (133-180).

As a freshman, Brewer earned a spot on the Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer Team after averaging 14.5 points in 31 games (27 starts). Brewer led the Redhawks with 71 made three-points in 2017-18 en route to helping SEMO break the single-season three-point record. Brewer added 21 points on 6-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc versus Belmont on Dec. 28, 2017. As a sophomore, Brewer led the Redhawks in scoring (12.5) and field goals made (127), while ranking second in assists (57) and third in rebounds per game (4.7). Brewer began the season with an 18-point, 7-rebound performance at Saint Louis, while finishing with 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting (6-of-8 from beyond the arc) and five rebounds at Belmont.

Brewer was a three-year varsity starter at Meridian High School where he averaged 15 points and seven rebounds per game, leading the Wildcats to a 30-2 record and 6A state title as a senior. Brewer was selected All-Mississippi Dandy Dozen, which is Mississippi’s most prestigious basketball list.