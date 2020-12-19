ETSU men hold off Lee’s late surge for third-straight victory

JONHSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men haven’t been beat by a non-division one team since 1988 and Lee gave the Buccaneers everything they had Saturday afternoon, but the streak continued as the Johnson City squad won 62-53 at Freedom Hall.

Jason Shay and his boys were up by five heading into the break, but the Flames couldn’t be tamed in the second half as the Cleveland, Tennessee team captured the lead in the middle of the half. The Buccaneers snatched it right back and never looked back from there.

Redshirt freshman forward Damari Monsanto finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Senior forward Vonnie Patterson was just right behind him with 10 points. Redshirt junior guard Ledarrius Brewer chalked up nine points and eight boards.

The Flames had four players finish in double figures with junior guard Quay Kennedy leading the charge with 13 points and seven rebounds. Sophomore guard Beyuan Hendricks chipped in 11 points and four asssits, while both redshirt sophomore guard Jayce Willingham and redshirt junior guard Michael McGuirk scored 10 points.

The Buccaneers aim for an upset on the road on Tuesday as they travel to Alabama then kickoff SoCon play against Western Carolina at home on December 30.