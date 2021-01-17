ETSU loses steam against Furman as it drops first SoCon contest

Four out of five starters scored in double figures as three players tied for a team-high 13 points

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WJHL) – Despite the Buccaneers missing scoring leading Ledarrius Brewer, East Tennessee State held its own for most of its Saturday showdown with Furman as Shay’s Squad dropped 78-66 at Simmons Arena.

Alex Hunter had 15 points for Furman (10-3, 4-0 Southern Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Clay Mounce added 14 points and nine rebounds. Jalen Slawson had 11 points.

Serrel Smith had 13 points for the Buccaneers (6-5, 2-1). Vonnie Patterson added 13 points. David Sloan had 13 points.

The Buccaneers look to bounce back when they host VMI on Monday.