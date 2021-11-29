ETSU looking to build on historic season in Kennesaw State showdown

The Buccaneers are searching for their first home playoff win since football returned to the school

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kennesaw State has already been featured in monumental games for ETSU, including being the first opponent of the Buccaneers when football returned to Johnson City back in 2015.

The Bucs hope the Owls will be on the losing end this time around, which could mark the first home playoff win for the Johnson City squad since football returned to the school.

This would add onto the list of records that were broke this season, including numerous attendance marks and the all-time rushing yards and scoring records that running back Quay Holmes now owns. Even with the success the Buccaneers have already reached this season, they haven’t lost track of their ultimate goal.

“I don’t think we’ve lost sight of who were are. We’re SoCon champs, but that doesn’t change how we win, what it takes for us to win,” head coach Randy Sanders said.

“We’re going to play hard, we’re going to play fast, we’re going to play physical, we’re going to play situationally smart football. If we do those things, we’re a pretty good football team and when you do those things, you got a great chance to win.”

A 30-minute playoff special, ETSU Football: A Championship Season, will air on News Channel 11 on Friday at 7 p.m.