ETSU kicks off Naples Invitational with impressive win over Murray State

Ledarrius Brewer shined for the Buccaneers with the guard recording 17 points, five rebounds

NAPLES, Fla. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee State men’s basketball controlled most of the game against Murray State with three Buccaneers scoring in double figures in Monday’s 66-58 win at the Community School of Naples.

Guard Ledarrius Brewer led the way with 17 points and five rebounds. Forward Charlie Weber was a menace on the blocks with the Maryland native chalking up 13 points on six of seven shooting. Guard David Sloan chipped in 11 points.

“Coming into the tournament, I thought Murray State was playing the best basketball of anyone in the tournament,” Oliver mentioned. “I said ‘You guys can’t act like that was the championship game because you got two more games left.'”

Forward KJ Williams was Murray State’s biggest threat with the Cleveland, Mississippi native chalking up a game-high 18 points and 10 boards.

The Buccaneers square off against Missouri State, who beat Long Beat State 92-66. Tuesday will mark the fourth all-time meeting between the two programs and first since Dec. 29, 1988. The game gets going at 8 p.m.