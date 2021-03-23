ETSU keeps its unbeaten streak alive with scoreless draw against Belmont

The Buccaneers are currently tied with the Bruins for second place in the conference

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite plenty of scoring chances, the ETSU and Belmont men’s soccer teams weren’t able to find the back of the net with their Tuesday showdown resulting in a 0-0 tie at Summers-Taylor Stadium.

The Buccaneers registered nine shots (one on goal), while the Bruins tallied 13 shots (six on goal).

The three-game unbeaten streak within the conference is the second time in the last three years ETSU has gone at least three contests without a loss in SoCon play. The conference tournament starts April 9th with the SoCon’s top four teams receiving bids. 

