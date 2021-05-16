ETSU invited to Barstool’s “Let Them Play Classic” in Arizona

The tournament will take place on May 20 and May 21 with an individual title being awarded

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On the heels of the LSU Regional getting cancelled, the ETSU women’s golf team along with 11 other teams from that regional got invited to the “Let Them Play Classic” in Chandler, Ariz.

The tournament was created by Sam “Riggs” Bozoian, who hosts the Fore Play Podcast, a golf themed podcast for Barstool Sports. Riggs reached out to Troon, which manages 51 golf courses in Arizona, to help find a course capable of hosting a championship-level event in less than a week.

East Tennessee hasn’t commented on the invitation, but officials from ETSU along with Oregon State, Houston, Miami FL, North Texas, Purdue, Mississippi State, Tulsa, Sam Houston State, Kennesaw State, Jacksonville State and Quinnipiac have been contacted.

In partnership with @barstoolsports, @WhirlwindGolf at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Ariz. will host the “Let Them Play Classic” on Thursday, May 20th and Friday, May 21st.



LEARN MORE ➡️➡️ https://t.co/q9f0aiSagn#ExperienceTroon @RiggsBarstool pic.twitter.com/pFecpNoh0G — Troon (@Troon) May 14, 2021

To meet compliance standards, the players have to compete as “unattached individuals,” but they’ll be able to sport their respective schools gear and can be identified as playing for their team.

These athletes aren’t just playing for a participation trophy either with an individual champion being named, but the team competition will be unofficial.

Barstool Sports will also cover the teams expenses, including transportation, lodging and meals.