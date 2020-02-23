ETSU Honors Seniors with Victory Over Mercer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Even after the East Tennessee women’s basketball team trailed 41-32 heading into the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers battled back and captured the 56-54 vcitory over Mercer Saturday afternoon at Brooks Gym.

In the waning moments, redshirt junior guard Micah Scheetz fought through contact on her way to the rack as her lay in put East Tennessee up two with eight seconds to play. The Knoxville native chalked up 15 points. Leading the charge for Coach E and her squad was sophomore forward Shynia Jackson who racked up 18 points and 15 rebounds.

Sophomore forward Jaron Dougherty was the top performing Bear with 18 points and 14 rebounds, along with junior guard Shannon Titus tallying 16 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

The victory snaps a four-game loss for the Buccaneers and they look to close out the regular season strong at Chattanooga next week.