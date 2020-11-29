ETSU holds off Longwood for season-opening victory

FARMVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – Three returning starters came back from last years ETSU women’s basketball team, but it was the newcomers that lifted the Buccaneers to their 62-56 victory over Longwood Saturday afternoon at Willet Hall.

There was seven newcomers and a total of nine debuts in for the Buccaneers, including leading scorer Jakhyia Davis, who recorded 13 points and five rebounds. Redshirt sophomore Mykia Dowdell sat out last season due to NCAA transfer regulations, opened her ETSU career with 12 points and four boards.

The Buccaneers look to keep the momentum going when they square off against Tennessee on Tuesday.