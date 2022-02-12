CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU women’s basketball team outscored Chattanooga by 16 points in the first half, but the Buccaneers needed to grind out a 65-62 victory Saturday afternoon at McKenzie Arena.

The Mocs didn’t take too kindly to the big halftime advantage and went on a 14-2 run midway through the third quarter. Chattanooga even took the lead early in the fourth, but Simon Harris and his squad kept fighting to earn his teams first road victory this season.

The Buccaneers were led by center Jakhyia Davis and guard Courtney Moore, who each scored 15 points and they both hauled in seven rebounds. ETSU shot 41.8% from the field while connecting on 36.4% on threes.

Chattanooga’s main offensive threat was guard Dena Jarrells, who chalked up 15 points and four assists. Forward Karsen Murphy tallied 14 points, six blocks and five rebounds.

Saturday’s victory snaps a five-game losing streak to the Mocs. The Bucs look to keep the winning streak alive when they head to Western Carolina on Thursday.