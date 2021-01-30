ETSU holds intersquad scrimmage with season right around the corner

The Buccaneers return four of their top hitters, along with four pitchers that tossed at least 10 innings

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU baseball team started last season with a 12-3 record before the year got cancelled due to COVID, but the Buccaneers are trying to build off that success in 2021.

Joe Pennucci and his boys lost some key pieces like pitcher Landon Knack, who was drafted by the Dodgers in the second round, shortstop Cade Gilbert, and catcher Jackson Greer, who transferred to Tennessee, but they’ve got a good chunk of talent coming back.

The Bucs return their four top hitters from last season, including graduate utility player Jake Madole, redshirt-senior first baseman Ethan Cady and redshirt-senior third baseman Jake Lyle who all started at least 10 games.

Juniors Colby Stuart and Tucker Rogers and sophomore Zach Kirby all tossed at least 12 innings last season and will be looked to on the mound.

East Tennessee starts its season with a three-game series against Northern Kentucky on February 19.