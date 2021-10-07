ETSU head coach Desmond Oliver gives back to his high school in Buffalo, NY

Johnson City, TN — “What I want to do every year is reward the best student to raise more money and bring in 2 students, then 3, 4 and 5 but to inspire young people like yourself who are mature focus and hardworking that is you stay the course and continue working hard that great things are waiting for you behind closed doors.”

ETSU head basketball coach Des Oliver is giving back to his community and high school in Buffalo, New York.

This past week the Bucs first-year head coach chose one student from South Park high school to receive 750.00 to spend on college books and supplies…

The awardee was J’vonna Jones who accepted the honor in front of her mother and the mayor of Buffalo Byron Brown.

Coach Oliver told me “he never felt better about giving away money in his life.”