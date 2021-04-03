ETSU hands VMI its first loss with a strong second half push

LEXINGTON, Va. (WJHL) – VMI’s offense sat second in the conference in points per game and total offense coming into Saturday, but ETSU’s defense buckled down in the second half to end the Keydets (5-1) undefeated season with a 24-20 win at Alumni Memorial Field.

The Buccaneers (4-1) trailed 10-0 midway through the first quarter, but after the slow start, the Johnson City squad picked up the pace and outscored their counterparts 24-10 the rest of the game.

Undefeated no more! Bucs take care of business in Lexington with critical win over Keydets!#ETSUTough pic.twitter.com/g5fBQgTuz7 — ETSU Football (@ETSUFootball) April 3, 2021

Redshirt-junior running back Quay Holmes was once again the focal point of the offense, chalking up 135 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries. Junior quarterback Brock Landis continued to improve, finishing with 148 yards with one touchdown and interception a piece. Redshirt-sophomore wide receiver Will Huzzie was his favorite target, hauling in five balls for 83 yards and one touchdown.

The defense surrendered 383 total yards with redshirt freshman Seth Morgan throwing for 315 yards and one interception. The Pittsburgh native was also the leading rusher with 12 carries for 42 yards and a touchdown. Junior wide receiver Jakob Herres caught eight balls for 101 yards.

Not only did the Bucs hand the Keydets their first loss of the season, but they gave themselves a good shot of winning the conference championship. Heading into next weekend, ETSU travels to Mercer (3-2), while VMI hosts the Citadel (1-5).

If the Bucs win and the Keydets lose, the Johnson City squad will capture the crown. If the Keydets beat the Bulldogs, no matter what the result is of the Buccaneers game, they’ll be named conference champions.