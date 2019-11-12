ETSU Focused on Small Details for Mercer Showdown

The Bucs hope to honor their seniors with a win against the Bears on Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Saturday’s 23-20 overtime loss to Western Carolina marked the sixth time that ETSU fell by a single possession this season.

The Buccaneers were only able to muster up 265 yards of total offense with 176 coming on the ground. A bright spot from the stumble was redshirt sophomore running back Quay Holmes, who produced 166 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries.

East Tennessee is hoping for a more well-rounded offensive game with Mercer coming town for the SoCon finale on Saturday. The Bears have dropped six of their last eight games, including a 41-7 loss to Wofford last week.

If the Bucs want to find the same success the Terriers did against the Bears, head coach Randy Sanders mentioned how his team has to focus on the smaller aspects of the game.

“The teams that take care of the details well and do them consistently, those become the good football teams,” Sanders said. “You can’t get get bored. It’s easy for good players to get bored doing the little things. You can’t get bored by doing the little things right.”

Redshirt senior offensive lineman Ben Blackmon was an integral part of Holmes’ career performance and he knows how close the margin of failure to success has been this year.

“It’s not like we are getting blown out every week, we’re a play, two, three plays away from winning,” Blackmon said. “Keep grinding, keep telling us that we are right there and it make it a lot easier.”

Even though there’s no postseason or conference implications from Saturday’s game, redshirt senior defensive lineman Nasir Player said there’s no lack of hunger for a win.

“Shouldn’t have no issue being motivated every game,” Player said. “No matter the outcome, it’s an opportunity to get out there and play the sport, so if you love the game, it’s just another opportunity.”

ETSU and Mercer kickoff at 1 p.m. on Saturday.