ETSU finds the back of net, misses win column in 3-3 tie against Wofford

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s soccer team battled back after trailing 2-1 at halftime, but the Buccaneers weren’t able to snap their winless streak as it moved to seven games after a 3-3 tie Saturday night at Summers-Taylor Stadium.
Defender Mitchell Myers ended the scoreless tie in the 16th minute after the senior connected on a penalty kick. The Bucs answered in the 28th minute when midfielder Carlos Portas knocked his cross off a Wofford defender into the back of the net. The Terriers didn’t wait long to find their response with a goal from forward Will Pucek in the 32nd.
Once again this contest was knotted up after forward Tarik Pannholzer had a beautiful strike in the 57 minute.
The Buccaneers would take the lead for the first time when Pannholzer tickled the twine once again in the 65th off a header.
Wofford found the equalizer with less than 10 minutes to play when forward Brandon Oddy went top shelf in the 83rd minute. These two teams couldn’t find a winner at any point in overtime.
The tie gives ETSU a 2-4-3 record with 0-1-2 conference mark. The Johnson City squad hopes to find the win column when they travel to Northern Kentucky on Tuesday.