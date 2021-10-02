ETSU finds the back of net, misses win column in 3-3 tie against Wofford

The tie snaps a six-game winning streak the Buccaneers had against the Terriers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s soccer team battled back after trailing 2-1 at halftime, but the Buccaneers weren’t able to snap their winless streak as it moved to seven games after a 3-3 tie Saturday night at Summers-Taylor Stadium.

Defender Mitchell Myers ended the scoreless tie in the 16th minute after the senior connected on a penalty kick. The Bucs answered in the 28th minute when midfielder Carlos Portas knocked his cross off a Wofford defender into the back of the net. The Terriers didn’t wait long to find their response with a goal from forward Will Pucek in the 32nd.

Once again this contest was knotted up after forward Tarik Pannholzer had a beautiful strike in the 57 minute.

The Buccaneers would take the lead for the first time when Pannholzer tickled the twine once again in the 65th off a header.

Wofford found the equalizer with less than 10 minutes to play when forward Brandon Oddy went top shelf in the 83rd minute. These two teams couldn’t find a winner at any point in overtime.

The tie gives ETSU a 2-4-3 record with 0-1-2 conference mark. The Johnson City squad hopes to find the win column when they travel to Northern Kentucky on Tuesday.

