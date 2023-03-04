ASHEVILLE, NC (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University began Southern Conference Tournament play on Saturday afternoon, where they fell short 69-57 to Western Carolina.
The fifth-seeded Bucs finished their season with a record of 12-20.
