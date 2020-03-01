ETSU Falls Short in Season Finale Against Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU women’s basketball team was knotted up at 63 with a minute left in the game, but the Mocs were clutch from the free throw line down the stretch to pull away for a 69-65 victory Saturday afternoon at McKenzie Arena.

Redshirt junior guard Micah Scheetz and sophomore forward E’Lease Stafford did their part with each dropping 21 points. Sophomore forward Shynia Jackson chipped in 14 points.

The Mocs featured four double-digit scorers in which all were starters. Junior forward Bria Dial racked up 19 points with sophomore forward Abbey Cornelius tallying 16. Both senior guard Lakelyn Bouldin and sophomore forward Eboni Williams scored 12.

East Tennessee squares off against third-seeded UNCG in the SoCon tournament quarterfinals on Thursday. The game starts at 5:45 p.m.