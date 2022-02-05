ETSU fails late chances as Wofford hands Bucs fifth-straight loss

The Buccaneers had three double-digit scorers in the 62-60 loss

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team had two opportunities to tie the game with under 20 seconds to play against Wofford, but the Terriers buckled down defensively to close out for a 62-60 win Saturday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.

The Buccaneers led by four at halftime, but the Terriers were able to erase the deficit and led by as much as six. Desmond Oliver and his team wouldn’t let the lead get any bigger and even tied the contest up at 60 with 2:19 to play.

Guard Max Klesmit knocked down two free throws with 1:12 remaining to give Wofford a two-point lead. The Buccaneers had their chances late, including a drive by guard David Sloan that was blocked by forward B.J. Mack and then a long jumper by guard Ledarrius Brewer that fell short.

Guard Jordan King led the charge with 18 points on six of 14 shooting, including thee of six from behind the arc. Brewer chalked up 16 points and five rebounds, while his brother Ty recorded 15 points.

Wofford was led by Klesmit, who tallied 15 points and five rebounds. Mack and guard Isaiah Bigelow each chipped in 14 points.

The Buccaneers look to snap the five-game losing streak when they host Furman on Monday with that game being televised on ESPNU.