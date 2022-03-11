JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The success continued for the ETSU women’s tennis team as the Buccaneers chalked up a 7-0 over Wofford at Dave Mullins Complex on Friday.

The Buccaneers were dominant from the start of the day with all three doubles matches going the Buccaneers way. Laylo Bakhodirova and Alejandra Morales were on the number one court, chalking up a 6-2 victory. Emilia Alfaro and Mayya Gorbunova earned themselves an identical 6-2 win on the second court. Maria Fernanda Carvajal and Yunuen Elizarraras also found success in the third pairing.

The Johnson City team looks to keep its winning ways going when it travels to Florida on Tuesday to face Harvard.