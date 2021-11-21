ETSU earns No.7 seed, will play either Davidson or Kennesaw St. in second round

The home playoff game will take place on December 4 at 2 p.m.

The No. 7 SEED!!! ETSU has EARNED the first-round bye and will play the winner of Kennesaw State and Davidson on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.#ETSUTough pic.twitter.com/wpkprImQno — ETSU Football (@ETSUFootball) November 21, 2021

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A day after capturing its first outright Southern Conference championship in 53 years, the East Tennessee State football team earned the seventh seed in the FCS Playoffs.

The seed gives the Buccaneers a bye week and a home playoff game. The Johnson City squad will either face Pioneer League champion Davidson or Big South winner Kennesaw State. The second round showdown will take place December 4 at 2 p.m.

Davidson is riding a four-game winning streak, including a 45-14 win over Drake in the regular season finale. The Wildcats are second in the Pioneer League in scoring offense (37.1 ppg) and fifth in scoring defense (28.9).

Kennesaw State also has plenty of momentum heading into the postseason with a nine-game winning streak. The Owls have the Big South’s second-best scoring offense (29.2) and the leagues best defense (17.6).

Both these squads faced Southern Conference opponents in the regular season. Davidson squared off against VMI in the season-opener, dropping that contest 45-24. Kennesaw State squared off against Wofford in which the Owls dismantle the Terriers 31-10.