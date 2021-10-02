ETSU earns best start since 1969 with victory over Wofford

ETSU takes down Wofford for the first time since 1998

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU football team was pushed to the limit all four quarters against Wofford, but the Buccaneers were able to squeak out a 27-21 victory Saturday afternoon at Greene Stadium.

The Buccaneers jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first half, but with back-to-back touchdowns from Wofford, the Terriers took a 14-10 lead. Randy Sanders and his squad held the momentum going into the break after running back Jacob Saylors found the endzone from seven yards out, giving the Buccaneers a 17-14 advantage at halftime.

These squads traded scores in the third quarter with Wofford chalking up a 47-yard rushing touchdown from Jamari Broussard. The Johnson City team answered with a 39-yard field goal from Tyler Keltner.

The fourth quarter went back-and-forth, but the Buccaneers were finally able to snatch back the lead with a 77-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tyler Riddell to running back Quay Holmes.

BUCS WIN!! ETSU improves to 5-0 for just the third time in program history, knocking off Wofford for the first time since 1998!#ETSUTough pic.twitter.com/A9fMknSw4q — ETSU Football (@ETSUFootball) October 2, 2021

Holmes finished with 104 receiving yards on four catches, while also tacking on 81 rushing yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Riddell tossed for 268 yards with a touchdown and interception a piece on 21 of 30 passes. His favorite wideout was Will Huzzie who hauled in eight balls for 83 yards.

Wofford was only able to muster up 246 total yards, while recording just 135 on the ground.

The Buccaneers look to keep the momentum going when they host the Citadel next Saturday.