ETSU drops fourth-straight game as the Bucs fall to Coastal Carolina

No Buccaneer scored in double figures in the 14-point loss

CONWAY, S.C. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team put together a scrappy performance against Coastal Carolina on Sunday, but the Buccaneers fell short as they lost 55-41 at The HTC Center.

There wasn’t a single Buc that eclipsed double digits with guard Courtney Moore leading the way with nine points. Forward Jamir Huston chipped in eight points and six rebounds, while guard Carly Hooks tallied six points.

The Chanticleers had no problem finding the box score with three players reaching double figures. Forward Aja Blount was a menace on the blocks with 16 points and 17 rebounds. Guard Blayre Shultz recorded 12 points, six rebounds and three assists. Tyra Brown added 10 points and six rebounds.

The Buccaneers look to snap their skid when they travel to Appalachian State on Wednesday.