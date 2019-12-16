ETSU Dominates on Both Ends of the Floor Against Milligan

The Buccaneers finish with five double-digit scorers in the 97-41 victory over Milligan

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team held a commanding 36-point lead against Milligan as the Buccaneers ran away in the second half to seal the 97-41 victory Sunday afternoon at Freedom Hall.

Five players scored in double figures for Steve Forbes with senior guard Tray Boyd III leading the charge with 20 points and four assists. Junior guard Bo Hodges racked up 15 points and five helpers with redshirt senior forward Jeromy Rodriguez chipping in 14 points and seven rebounds. Senior forward Joe Hugley (13) and freshman forward Charlie Weber (11) rounded out the double-digit scorers.

Milligan struggled finding a groove, shooting 24.6% from the field and the Buffaloes were held scoreless for the last seven minutes of the first half and the first three minutes of the second half. Milligan was led by freshman guard Micah Paulk, who scored eight.

The Buccaneers try to keep the momentum going when they travel to LSU on Wednesday.