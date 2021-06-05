ETSU dismisses Brad Irwin from softball coaching duties

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University announced that after 11 seasons under Brad Irwin a leadership change has been made with the Buccaneers softball program.

This comes on the heels of a season in which the Johnson City squad finished with a 15-22 overall record, including a 3-14 conference mark, which was last in the SoCon.

Irwin was part of school history two years ago, when the Buccaneers beat Tennessee for the first time in program history. Over his 11 seasons at East Tennessee Irwin finished with a 188-307-2 record.