JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU baseball team trailed 3-0 in the second to George Washington, but the Buccaneers bounced back by taking down the Colonials 9-4 Saturday afternoon at Thomas Stadium.

East Tennessee State starting pitcher Colby Stuart struggled on the bump, tossing just two innings after giving up three runs on two hits with two strikeouts and three walks. Matt Bollenbacher did a solid job in relief with redshirt-junior throwing four and two-thirds, giving up no runs on five hits with six strikeouts and one walk.

Six Buccaneers chalked up at least one RBI in the victory with shortstop Ashton King driving in three runs with two hits and one run. Catcher Noah Webb chipped in two RBI’s.

The Johnson City squad looks for the sweep on Sunday with the series resuming at 1 p.m.