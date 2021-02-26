ETSU clobbers UNC-Asheville in the series-opener

The Buccaneers 9-1 victory marks the fourth-straight win over the Bulldogs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU baseball team continued to light up the scoreboard in Friday’s series-opener against UNC-Asheville with the Buccaneers also shutting down the Bulldogs bats in the 9-1 victory at Thomas Field.

Asheville kicked off the scoring though with junior right fielder Dominic Freeberger hitting into sacrifice grounder, scoring sophomore center fielder Drew Bristow in the third.

East Tennessee responded with eight unanswered runs, including one in third and fourth, three in the fifth and four in the seventh. Senior left fielder David Beam and junior first baseman Bryce Hodge each chalked up two RBI’s, while redshirt senior right fielder Ethan Cady hammered a one-run homer in the fourth.

This series wraps up with a double-header on Saturday.