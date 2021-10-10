ETSU, Chartier on top after round one at Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate

The redshirt sophomore from Canada carded a 68 while ETSU sits at 11-under

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee State men’s golf team felt the home cooking in the first round of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate Sunday afternoon.

Buccaneer redshirt sophomore Remi Chartier is atop of the leaderboard after carding a 4-under (68) in the opening round. The Montreal native recorded four birdies on the back nine. He’s also one of eight players in the 93-man field that are tied for the top spot.

The success from the Johnson City squad trickled down to freshman Algot Kleen who’s tied for ninth at 3-under (69). Fellow freshman Mats Ege turned in a solid round with a score of 2-under (70), good enough for a tie in 15th.

The tournament continues on Monday with Tennessee High alum Jack Tickle (+3, T69) teeing off at 10 a.m. with Archie Davies (+2, T15), Ege, Kleen and Chartier following.