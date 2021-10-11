ETSU, Chartier continue reign at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate

The redshirt sophomore leads the rest of the field by two shots heading into the final round

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s golf team finished the second round of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate the same way the first round ended with the Buccaneers controlling the top spot.

Monday’s round wrapped up at Blackthorn Club with the Johnson City squad holding a two-shot lead (-24) over 2019 tournament champion Louisville (-22). Virginia Tech is tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.

As for the individual ETSU golfers, there’s three different Buccaneers in the top 10 with redshirt sophomore Remi Chartier leading the charge. The Canadian carded a 6-under (66) with six birdies and 12 pars in the round to move his total to 10-under.

Redshirt sophomore and reigning SoCon golfer of the year Archie Davies and redshirt freshman Mats Ege moved up the leaderboard heading into the final round. Both these Buccaneers chalked up a score of 3-under on the day, moving them to 5-under on the tournament. These two are tied for ninth.

Freshman Algot Kleen (T67, +4) will kickoff the final round for the Buccaneers with the Swede teeing off at 10 a.m. He’s followed by Tennessee High alum Jack Tickle (T56, +2), Davies, Ege and Chartier, who kicks off his third round at 10:36.