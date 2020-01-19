ETSU Captures 26th-Straight Regular Season Win over WCU

Four players reach double figures as the Buccaneers cruise to a 85-66 victory against the Catamounts

CULLOWHEE. N.C. (WJHL) Senior point guard Isaiah Tisdale shined for the ETSU men’s basketball team by scoring a game-high 26 points and tallying a career-high 12 rebounds in the Buccaneers 85-66 victory over Western Carolina Saturday night.

Steve Forbes and his crew scored 52 first-half points with four players, including Tisdale, reaching double figures. Senior guard Tray Boyd III chalked up 16 points with senior center Lucas N’Guessan earning 15 points and junior guard Bo Hodges rounding it out with 14.

The victory marked the 26th-straight win against the Catamounts and 13th-straight road triumph. The Buccaneers haven’t lost in Cullowhee since 1998.

East Tennessee looks for its third-straight victory when it hosts Chattanooga on Saturday.