ETSU ‘can’t let Chattanooga beat them twice’ as Bucs prepare for Furman

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU will look to do something they haven’t done all season long this week – bounce back from a loss.

The Buccaneers stumbled for the first time this season with a five-point loss to Chattanooga on Saturday, moving their record to 6-1, missing the programs first 7-0 start. Coach Sanders was disappointed his squad couldn’t come away with the win, but he’s got to refocus on Furman this week.

“It’s about ETSU and how good we can be. If we keep our focus on us and being the best team we can be, Chattanooga shouldn’t beat us twice, so Furman may beat us, but we can’t let Chattanooga beat us twice,” Sanders said.

“By that I mean if we go out and we’re worried about what happened last week and you didn’t play well, then Chattanooga beat you twice. If Furman comes out and outplays us that’s one thing, but we can’t show up and not play well.”

The Johnson City squad scored the fewest points this season against the Mocs and the Buccaneers are slated for another tough test with the Paladins boasting the conferences second-best scoring defense.