Johnson City — One ETSU basketball coach said he was surprised when he learned that 6’8 junior forward Josh Taylor had entered his name into the transfer portal.

Taylor the transfer who played 2 years at Georgia missed most of last season after breaking his wrist, he would return and play with a cast on at the end of the regular season and one game in the Southern Conference tournament… His best game came against LSU on the road when scored 22 points and pulled down 7 rebounds in the Bucs 72-69 loss….

Taylor, who had been practicing under new head basketball coach Brooks Savage averaged 7.2 points a game and 5.1 rebounds….The portal closes Thursday.