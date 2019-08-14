ETSU Buccaneer basketball team enjoys a day on the bikes in Munich

Munich, Germany — After sightseeing in Prague and playing on Monday, the ETSU Buccaneers were in Munich today and taking part in a bike tour.
ETSU head coach Steve Forbes, a major history buff, is getting a chance to visit some of the world war II sites .
The Bucs are scheduled to face Vasa academy, which finished seventh last season in the NB 1Hungarian league, on Saturday, Aug. 17 in Budapest.
Two days later, the opponent is BKG Prima SE, coming off a fifth-place finish in the 24-team nb 1b league.

