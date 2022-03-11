The Buccaneers chalked up a season-high in hits (20) in their game two victory

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The hot bats continued for the ETSU baseball team with the Buccaneers sweeping the doubleheader against Rider Friday afternoon at Thomas Stadium.

The Buccaneers were in the midst of a pitchers duel in game one with the Johnson City team taking the showdown 2-1. East Tennessee scored its runs via a Cam Norgren homerun and a Garett Wallace double that brought home Leo Jiminian. Buccaneer starting pitcher Zach Kirby held it down on the bump, giving up zero runs on two hits in seven innings with six strikeouts and one walk.

It was a very different story in game two with the Buccaneers racking up a season high in hits (20) with ETSU winning 12-0. Joe Pennucci’s team scored five runs in the first two frames then put seven on the board in the sixth. First baseman Bryce Hodge was eating at the dish, going 2-3 with six RBI’s including two homeruns.

The Buccaneers wrap up the weekend with a showdown against UNC-Asheville on Sunday at 3 p.m.