The 11-4 victory marks the seventh occurrence the Bucs have scored double digits this season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU baseball team continued its winning ways with the Buccaneers pulling away from Radford to win 11-4 Tuesday afternoon at Thomas Stadium.

The Buccaneers jumped on the Highlanders right out of the gate, scoring two runs in the opening frame. Radford responded by scoring one in the fourth, but the Buccaneers chalked up three runs in the fifth and four in the seventh.

This was the seventh time that the Buccaneers have scored double digit runs and the victory gives the Johnson City squad a 9-1 record at Thomas Stadium.

The Buccaneers look to keep their winning ways going when they host Lafayette on Wednesday.