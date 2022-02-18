The 12-7 victory marks the sixth-straight opening day win for the Buccaneers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU baseball team didn’t waste anytime displaying the offensive arsenal with the Buccaneers scoring seven runs in the first inning in their 12-7 victory over Northern Kentucky Friday afternoon at Thomas Stadium.

The Johnson City squad put the pressure on right away, loading the bases in the opening frame.

Runs in the first inning were scored by a sacrifice fly from outfielder Skyler Cannady, outfielder David Beam drawing a walk, third baseman Cam Norgren reached on a fielders choice, catcher Ryan McCarthy was hit by a pitch and left fielder Tommy Barth cleared the bases with a triple.

ETSU pitcher Zach Kirby chalked up the win, coming in during the fourth inning with the senior throwing four scoreless innings, giving up four hits with six strikeouts and zero walks.

Cannady and Barth each chalked up 3 RBI’s with shortstop Ashton King chalking up two RBI’s.

The series continues on Saturday with first pitch schedule for 2 p.m.