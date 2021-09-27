ETSU battles Mercer to scoreless draw to snap the Bears winning streak

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU women’s soccer team hasn’t found the win column since the Buccaneers took down Middle Tennessee on September 10 and that winless streak continued with a scoreless draw against Mercer Sunday night at Summers-Taylor Stadium.

The Bears outshot the Buccaneers 14-9, but Mercer only got six on goal with East Tennessee State putting five on the cage.

The Buccaneers hit the road for their first conference away game with a showdown against Wofford on Friday then a contest at Furman on Sunday.

