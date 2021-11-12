ETSU battles but edged by Appalachian State in Boone

BOONE, N.C. (Nov. 12, 2021) – The ETSU men’s basketball team battled in its season opener, but Appalachian State made a pair of go-ahead free throws with 11 seconds remaining to defeat the Buccaneers 69-67 on Friday night inside the Holmes Convocation Center.

In a game featuring former Southern Conference rivals, both teams dealt several punches as the contest saw 10 ties and nine lead changes. With the game tied at 67, Appalachian State’s Justin Forrest got the call he needed when Silas Adheke (Lagos, Nigeria) was whistled for a controversial blocking call. Forrest went to the line and knocked down the first – and after a Buccaneer timeout – the Mountaineers’ leading scorer on the season netted the second to give his team a two-point advantage.

Following a Mountaineer timeout, the Bucs had to go the length of the floor but Ty Brewer’s (Meridian, Miss.) three-point attempt was off the mark, and after the ball landed out of bounds, there was six-tenths of a second remaining. Appalachian State heaved the ball in bounds and time expired to hold onto the win.