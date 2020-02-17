ETSU Battles Back in Walkoff Fashion Against Toledo

Sophomore catcher Kyle Richardson blasts a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth for the 9-7 victory

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU baseball team started its season with a home sweep for the second-straight year after taking down Toledo 9-7 with a three-run walkoff home run from sophomore catcher Kyle Richardson Sunday afternoon.

There was two runners on for the Zionsville, Ind. native when he swung at the first pitch of the at bat, sending it over the fence in left-center. Richardson finished the day going 2-5 with three RBI’s. Redshirt sophomore center fielder Ben Jackson went 3-4 at the dish with four RBI’s.

Toledo sophomore second baseman Darryn Davis carried the load for the Rockets by driving in five runs on 2-5 hitting.

The Buccaneers want to keep the winning streak going when they travel to Virginia Tech on Tuesday.