ETSU Avoids Upset Loss By Holding Off Samford

Four Buccaneers score in double figures en route to a 80-74 victory over the Bulldogs

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WJHL) – Senior guard Tray Boyd III scored 18 points that included a key 3-pointer to help East Tennessee State hold off Samford 80-74 for its seventh straight win Saturday afternoon at Pete Hana Center.

Samford pulled the game to 75-72 on Josh Sharkey’s 3-pointer with 56.3 seconds left before Boyd’s corner 3 made it 78-72 with 14.1 seconds remaining. Lucas N’Guessan added 15 points and a career-best 15 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Daivien Williamson scored 16 points and Bo Hodges had 15. Robert Allen had 25 points and five blocks to lead Samford.

The Buccaneers look to keep the momentum going when they travel to Spartanburg on Wednesday to face Wofford.