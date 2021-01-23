ETSU avenges loss to Furman with a strong all-around performance

The Buccaneers forced the Paladins to shoot 25.8% on three's while three players scored at least 14 points

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team took sole possession of second place in the conference with its 71-62 victory over Furman Saturday afternoon at Freedom Hall.

The Buccaneers leading scorer, redshirt junior guard Ledarrius Brewer, missed last weeks showdown with the Paladins, but he shined on the court Saturday afternoon with 17 points, four assists and three rebounds.

Redshirt freshman forward Damari Monsanto led the charge for the Johnson City squad, chalking up 22 points along with eight rebounds. Grad-transfer center Silas Adheke, who scored only one point and didn’t make a field goal in the last showdown with Furman, chalked up 14 points and nine rebounds in Saturday’s contest.

Furman also had three players score in double figures with senior forward Clay Mounce chalking up 21 points and 12 rebounds. Junior guard Mike Bothwell tallied 17 points, while junior forward Noah Gurley recorded 13.

The Buccaneers put their three-game winning streak on the line when they host Chattanooga on Wednesday.