ETSU announces leadership change within men’s soccer program

David Casper was the head coach of the Buccaneers since March 2018

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State announced Sunday night that the men’s soccer team will no longer be coached by David Casper.

The Buccaneers announced that associate head coach Josh Scott will take over the reigns with a national coaching search to begin immediately. The Johnson City squad features a 3-4-3 overall record with a 0-1-2 conference mark. There’s four games left in the regular season, including the season finale at home against UNCG.

Casper came to the program after coaching at the University of Kentucky with stops at Saint Francis University and William Paterson University. His overall record at East Tennessee State was 23-24-9 and posted a 11-5-5 SoCon mark during his time in Johnson City.