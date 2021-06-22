ETSU alumni ‘excited’ about opportunity to compete in TBT

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The TBT or the Basketball Tournament bracket got released Monday afternoon with teams representing ETSU and the University of Tennessee finding their way into the tournament.

East Tennessee’s squad, the Bucketneers, has plenty of familiar faces that blue and gold faithful will love to see back on the court. Former Buccaneer Joe Hugley is the head coach of the squad and the roster consists of TJ Cromer, Courtney Pigram, Tray Boyd, Mike Smith, Desonta Bradford, Isaac Banks, Hanner Mosquera-Perea, Tevin Glass and Justin Tuoyo.

The 12th-seeded Bucketneers will square of against No.5 War Ready, which consists of Auburn alums. The game will take place on July 18 at noon at Charleston Coliseum in West Virginia.

This isn’t a tournament most of these former ETSU standouts are used to, but that type of unfamiliarity is exciting for this team.

“It’s going to be different you know, but I’m excited for it, I’m looking forward to it, I’m not scared of any challenge. I’m excited about it, I’m confident, I’ve always been a confident player,” Hugley said.

The Johnson City squad might not have the highest seed, but don’t be surprised if this team makes some waves this summer.

“Just a bunch of what we would call dogs on the court, so I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people as we always had, so I’m pretty excited,” Bucketneers general manager Dillon Reppart said.