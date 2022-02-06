ETSU alum Seamus Power finishes inside the top ten at Pebble Beach

Seamus Power, of Ireland, leaps up to see where his ball landed on the second green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links after hitting from a bunker during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

The former Buccaneer shot a 72, which resulted in a tie for ninth

PEBBLE BEACH, Cali. (WJHL) – Former ETSU standout Seamus Power bounced back from his round of 74 on Saturday with a 72 on Sunday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Power chalked up five-straight pars to start the final round then chipped in a birdie on hole six. The Irishman hit a rough patch as the front nine came to a close with a double-bogey on eight then a bogey on nine.

The former Buccaneer got out of his funk by nailing five-straight pars then a birdie on 15. Power tallied two more pars then closed out the tournament with a birdie on 18.

His final score of 13-under-par was good enough for a tie for ninth. This marks another tournament where Power has finished inside the top-15, a feat he’s accomplished in every event since the middle of November.

Power currently sits 14th in the FedEx Cup standings with 535 points. The ETSU graduate sits 50th in the World Golf Rankings, which means if he can hold on to this spot, he would qualify for The Masters.