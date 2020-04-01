ETSU alum Schoenfeld reacts to MLS suspending season

The Minnesota United forward awaits the restart of the season as Major League Soccer officials suspended play for 30 days back on March 12

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Minnesota United forward Aaron Schoenfeld and the rest of his Loon teammates had plenty of momentum when the 2020 MLS season kicked off, going 2-0 and outscoring opponents 8-3.

That drive came to a screeching halt as Major League Soccer officials suspended play for 30 days back on March 12 and even with the league still scheduled to fit its full season in this year, it’s an odd situation for all the players involved.

“Obviously it’s weird and it’s a unique situation…it’s uncharted territory for all of us,” Schoenfeld said.

This is the former Buccaneer’s second stint in Major League Soccer after getting drafted by the Montreal Impact in the second round of the 2012 supplemental draft. He then suited up for the Columbus Crew and the Dayton Dutch Lions of the USL League 2.

Following his time in the states, Schoenfeld made his way to the Middle East for five seasons. He played for Israel’s Maccabi Netanya, Hapoel Tel Aviv and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

It’s far from perfect in the United States during the Coronavirus pandemic, but Schoenfeld considers himself pretty lucky knowing what’s happening in Israel.

“There’s cops patrolling all the streets right now. It’s a pretty difficult situation over there right now and a lot of teams over there making players take 50% pay cuts,” Schoenfeld said.

Even though he’s not getting a huge chunk of his paycheck snatched away, Schoenfeld knows this is a uneasy time for his community up in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

“It’s really weird, I live downtown, so I can kind of see all the roads and it’s empty and I was showing my girlfriend, when we were FaceTiming, some of the things outside and you really don’t see anything, it’s crazy,” Schoenfeld said.

The outlook on this season is a little murky, but Schoenfeld and the rest of his teammates know they’ll battle through this unpleasant situation.

“As a group we’re strong, it’s a resilient group. When we come back, we’ll bring the same energy. We’re going to keep pushing because it’s a group of fighters in Minnesota and that’s our best asset,” Schoenfeld said.