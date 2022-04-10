The former Buccaneer shot two-under with five birdies in the final round

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJHL) – Former ETSU golfer Séamus Power finished off his first Masters tournament with his best round as the former Buccaneer finished his final round shooting 70 (-2) Sunday afternoon at Augusta National Golf Club.

The round started shaky with Power carding a bogey, but the Irishman tallied a birdie on the second hole. He then rattled off two-straight pars before recording another bogey. Power buckled down the rest of the front nine, tallying a birdie on six and eight.

The back nine started with two-straight pars before a bogey on 12. Once again, he closed out the round strong with a birdie on 13 and on 16.