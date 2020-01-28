ETSU Alum “Mister” Jennings Recalls Experience with Kobe

The former Buccaneer standout discussed the moment he met Bryant during his rookie season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU Hall of Famer Keith “Mister” Jennings played three seasons for the Golden State Warriors and during a preseason game in Hawaii he crossed paths with Kobe Bryant.

The rookie out of Lower Merion High School was sidelined for the game due to a right hand injury, but he was practicing shooting with his left. This type of work ethic or “Mamba Mentality,” impressed Jennings even during his first season.

“To see him 20 years later knowing that’s why he was really nice, he really worked on his game, so that Mamba Mentality of working on your game, I saw that, but it just didn’t surface until now,” Jennings said.

Aside from witnessing Kobe’s diligent mentality, Jennings welcomed Bryant into the league.

“I was glad to say what’s up man, welcome to the league,” Jennings said. “It was just one of those things I didn’t want to believe, just very sad. I respected Kobe, thought he was the best offensive players, one of the best players ever in the game.”