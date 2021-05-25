ETSU adds home-and-home series against FCS powerhouse NDSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU football team has a couple of future marquee showdowns at the FCS level with the school announcing a home-and-home series against NDSU.

The Buccaneers host the Bison on Sept. 14, 2024, while the Johnson City squad travels to Fargo on Sept. 5, 2026. The meeting in 2024 will be the first time these two teams will meet.

In a statement released by the school, athletic director Scott Carter said this is a great opportunity for the football program.

The matchup is set and it doesn't get any bigger than this in the FCS world! The Bucs and @NDSUfootball have agreed to a home-and-home series beginning in 2024 (JC)! ETSU will return the trip in 2026.



📰 https://t.co/wot23HGZYk#ETSUTough pic.twitter.com/Yx2NYCLeDK — ETSU Football (@ETSUFootball) May 25, 2021

“We are very excited to announce this home-and-home matchup against the marquee program in the FCS,” Carter said. “When ETSU Football was reestablished, matchups like this are what we had in mind. Competition at the highest level of our division with an opportunity to showcase ETSU Football on a national stage against the best. I am so excited for this series to begin in Johnson City, in what will certainly be a football atmosphere for the ages that all Buc fans will remember.”

North Dakota State’s resume might be the best in the nation. The Bison have captured eight out of the last 10 FCS national championships, while winning 144 of its last 160 games. The Bison are also 6-0 against FBS opponents since 2010, including wins over five power-5 opponents.