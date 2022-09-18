KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After spending this past weekend in Boone, North Carolina, ESPN College GameDay won’t have too far to travel to reach its next destination.

The crew will setup in Knoxville on Saturday ahead of No. 11 Tennessee hosting No. 20 Florida in the teams’ Southeastern Conference opener.

This will be the tenth trip College GameDay has made to Knoxville in the show’s history and the first since the 2016 season.

The show will air from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on ESPN. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. on CBS.