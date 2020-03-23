ESPN2 to air Peyton Manning marathon in honor of the sheriff’s birthday

BRISTOL, Ct. (WATE) – ESPN will celebrate Peyton Manning’s birthday on Tuesday with a five-hour primetime marathon.

In honor of Manning’s 44th birthday, ESPN2 will air a five-hour marathon of programming dedicated to the two-time Super Bowl champion beginning at 7 p.m.

The marathon will kick off with five episodes of Peyton Places, an ESPN+ series where Manning visits some of the most important historical sites in the history of football and has conversations with key figures on the game’s cultural impact.

At 9:30 p.m., ESPN2 will feature an encore presentation of ESPN Films’ 2013 SEC Storied documentary The Book of Manning. The film explores the personal and professional life of former NFL and Ole Miss quarterback Archie Manning and how the sudden loss of his father impacted his life and the way he and his wife, Olivia, raised their three sons, Cooper, Peyton and Eli.

The marathon concludes with NFL Films’ Super Bowl Highlights: Super Bowl XLI – Indianapolis Colts vs. Chicago Bears (Manning’s first Super Bowl victory) at 11 p.m. followed by NFL’s Greatest Games: 2015 AFC Championship – Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots, highlighting Manning’s two-touchdown performance which propelled Denver to a 20-18 win and eventually a Super Bowl 50 title.